2 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Central Bank Keeps Interest Rate At 18 Per Cent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Central Bank (BNA) last Wednesday decided to keep, for the third consecutive month, the basic interest rate at 18 per cent per year, after analysing the main macroeconomic indicators, such as the inflation rate.

The decision comes on a press note produced in the end of the monthly meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) of the BNA.

In the month of November last year the BNA increased the basic interest rate from 16% to 18%, a measure that was taken to control the rise of the accumulated inflation rate.

The BNA also decided to keep cash reserve ratio of commercial banks at 21 per cent.

The note also informs that the monthly inflation rate, at national level, has been showing a rising trend in the past few months.

Angola

South African President Visits Angola

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived Friday morning in Luanda for an official visit of some hours to… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.