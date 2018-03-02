Angola: South African President Visits Angola

Luanda — The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived Friday morning in Luanda for an official visit of some hours to the country at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

According to the visit programme, Cyril Ramaphosa is to be received in an audience by the Angolan Head of State.

This is the first official visit abroad of Cyril Ramaphosa after succeeding Jacob Zuma, last February, as President of South Africa.

Angola and South Africa have good political and co-operation relations that need boosting. Both countries are also members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).