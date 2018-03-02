2 March 2018

Nigeria: CBN Appoints Three Pre-Shipment Agencies for Non-Oil Export

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has appointed three Pre-Shipment Inspection Agencies (PIAs) for the non-oil export with a view to further enhancing the nation's export trade.

In a memo issued on Wednesday by Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN, and signed by the acting Director, Mrs. O .L Ahuchogu, the three inspection agents would be engaged on temporary basis pending when news PIAs will be appointed.

The PIAs are Messrs. Cobalt International Services Limited, Carmine Assayer Limited and Neroli Technologies Limited.

According to the circular (TED/FEM/FPC/GEN.01/002), the PIAs were assigned to cover different regions of the country.

Cobalt was assigned to cover the South Western part to handle the land borders in Idiroko, Imeko, IIlara Ijoun, Ohumba, IIlashe, Ijoffin and Seme. It will also handle Tin-Can Apapa Port and Kiri-Kiri Lighter Terminal, KLT.

For the North West, Carmine Assayer Limited will handle the land borders in Iilela Kangiwa, Kamba, DoleKainua, SabonBirni and Maigatari. It will also oversee trading activities in TuloTulo'a, Machina, Mallam Fatori, Doro Baga Wulgo, Gamboru, Sigael, Jilbe, Banki, Kirawa as well as the International Airport Kaduna, Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Messrs. Neroli Technologies is to maintain its former areas of operations which include the entire South South and South East.

Part of the circular read: "This is to inform all authorised dealers, the Nigeria Customs Service, Terminal Operators and the General Public that the Honourable Minister Finance has approved the appointment of PIAs on a temporary basis."

Reacting to the development, a Customs broker, Mr. Lucky Amiwero, faulted the issuance of the circular by CBN, stressing that the CBN does not have the right to issue such circular. According to him, "CBN has no such right; CBN is for monetary policies and not for fiscal policies. The PIAs will take over the job of the Customs if they are allowed to carry out inspection of export trade."

