Kenya: Babu Owino Loses Embakasi Parliamentary Seat

Photo: Paul Waweru/Nairobi News

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, keenly follows a past court proceedings in Nairobi.

Controversial legislator Babu Owino is the latest Member of Parliament to lose his seat, after his election victory in Embakasi East was nullified by the court on Friday.

The ruling followed a successful petition by opponent Francis Mureithi.

Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon nullified the election stating that the election in the constituency was marred by widespread errors, malpractices.

Babu - real name Paul Ongili - was also ordered to pay the Sh2.5million as costs alongside the third respondent in the case who is to pay Sh2.5 million as well, bringing the total bill of costs to Sh5million.

Judge Sergon stated that Babu intimidated constituents and election officials resulting to errors that affected the outcome of the election.

VOTE RECOUNT

"The second issue to determine whether or not the first respondent was validly elected and declared as Member of national assembly for Embakasi East constituency taking into account the irregularities, illegalities and other factors like intimidation, violence and proper influence, I find that the election of first respondent as member of national assembly for Embakasi East constituency was not free and fair," stated Judge Sergon.

The Judge declared that the Embakasi East parliamentary election be repeated in accordance to the constitution.

Babu, in his reaction to the ruling, said he has lost his seat as a result of fighting the government.

"There's a war between the president, his deputy and myself, it is no news that I have been opposing the government. I will appeal the decision and any weapon fashioned against me and the people of Embakasi East shall not prosper," he said.

A recent recount ordered by the court, saw Babu garnering 46,817 votes against Mureithi's 42,501 votes.