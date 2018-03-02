Kenya: Outrage Over Kenyatta Hospital Surgery Mix Up

Kenyans online are protesting the endless series of blunder at Kenyatta National Hospital, calling for the Ministry of Health to overhaul the entire management.

The latest incident at the national referral hospital came to light on Thursday in a shocking revelation of how a wrong patient's skull was opened up for surgery instead of another patient's.

This is what has left Kenyans on Twitter angry.

On Friday, the hospital's full name was a top Twitter trend with some users calling for the resignation of the CEO Lily Koros.

Other users called on the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki to overhaul the entire management at the referral hospital.

Some tweeps, however, chose to have some fun writing how having a pot belly would qualify one for admission at the facility's labour ward.

Oh my God! Brain surgery on the wrong patient? I hope the person recovers well. But what is really happening at Kenyatta National Hospital? Rape cases, theft of newborns, etc.

What is the worst that must happen at KNH for there to be a change of management? Really what?

-- Wambui (@Waambui) March 1, 2018

Lily Koros CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital should have resigned by now, If indeed she has a heart. KNH has been ran down. It is now the most dangerous hospital in Kenya to visit.

-- Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 2, 2018

So Kenyatta National Hospital has conducted brain surgery on the wrong paient?

The whole KNH management needs serious BRAIN TRANSPLANTS!

-- Eric Mose (@ItsMose) March 1, 2018

"Kenyatta National Hospital" should be listed as one of the 1000 ways to die WTF!

-- essiem (@essiem10) March 2, 2018

Next time you go to Kenyatta National Hospital, make sure you have a sticker on your forehead saying what you are ailing from e.g. "Bloated Stomach." Otherwise, you might find yourself being wheeled into the Labour Ward. #KNHscandals pic.twitter.com/sI581zLo3c

-- Antony Alex Irungu (@IrushAntony) March 2, 2018

Na hii kitambi yangu I now fear to take my pregnant woman to Kenyatta National Hospital 😂😂😂

-- DAN SUDI (@Dan_Sudi) March 2, 2018

Kenyatta National Hospital

should be moved from ministry of Health to ministry of sports juu wako na mchezo mingi

-- jana mitaa (@yestarday2) March 2, 2018