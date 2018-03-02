2 March 2018

Kenya: Babu Owino a Bully, Court Finds as It Invalidates His Election as Embakasi East MP

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — High Court Judge Joseph Sergon on Friday nullified the election of Babu Owino as Embakasi East Member of Parliament.

The judge declared his election a nullity owing to irregularities and ordered that a by-election be carried out in accordance with the law.

The judge made the ruling after finding that Owino coerced and intimidated the Returning Officer hence the election was not free and fair.

According to Judge Sergon, the intimidation of the RO compromised the election and declaration of the results.

In addition, the judge found that the election results were not verifiable, the court finding the result forms irregular. "It is clear that the election is not verifiable due to the irregularities."

The judge however found that the petitioner failed to prove his claim that violence at a social hall, prevented voters from casting their ballots.

