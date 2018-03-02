Namibia: Incest Case Postponed to April

Windhoek — Police investigations into the case of a father who stands accused of sexually violating his daughter and forcing her to abort numerous times are yet to be finalised.

Making a brief appearance before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, the 29-year-old father, who cannot be identified to protect the name of the victim, was informed investigations into his case have not yet been finalised. The court postponed the case to April.

The father of seven stands accused of sexually abusing his daughter who is now an 18-year-old, between 2013-2017. The prosecution is charging him with counts of rape, abortion and incest. The accused is a soldier in the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

According to the charge sheet, he allegedly intentionally and unlawfully raped her on numerous occasions and forced her to terminate the pregnancies.

The prosecution says the two are guilty of incest given the fact a father-daughter relationship existed between the two.

The accused, who resides in Okuryangava, Windhoek is out on bail of N$5,000 after the victim indicated she was not opposed to the court granting him bail. The victim confessed to what transpired between her and the father.

The accused was arrested on November 8, 2017 after the victim's boyfriend reported the matter to the police.

Having been granted bail, the accused was warned not to have direct or indirect contact with the victim, who is currently living in a shelter. The court remanded the matter to April 16 to give ample time for the investigators to finalise their investigations.