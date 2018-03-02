2 March 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Incest Case Postponed to April

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Police investigations into the case of a father who stands accused of sexually violating his daughter and forcing her to abort numerous times are yet to be finalised.

Making a brief appearance before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, the 29-year-old father, who cannot be identified to protect the name of the victim, was informed investigations into his case have not yet been finalised. The court postponed the case to April.

The father of seven stands accused of sexually abusing his daughter who is now an 18-year-old, between 2013-2017. The prosecution is charging him with counts of rape, abortion and incest. The accused is a soldier in the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

According to the charge sheet, he allegedly intentionally and unlawfully raped her on numerous occasions and forced her to terminate the pregnancies.

The prosecution says the two are guilty of incest given the fact a father-daughter relationship existed between the two.

The accused, who resides in Okuryangava, Windhoek is out on bail of N$5,000 after the victim indicated she was not opposed to the court granting him bail. The victim confessed to what transpired between her and the father.

The accused was arrested on November 8, 2017 after the victim's boyfriend reported the matter to the police.

Having been granted bail, the accused was warned not to have direct or indirect contact with the victim, who is currently living in a shelter. The court remanded the matter to April 16 to give ample time for the investigators to finalise their investigations.

Namibia

The Namibian Loses Supreme Court Appeal

Three judges of the Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal by The Namibian newspaper against a judgement granted… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.