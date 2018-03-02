2 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Africa: Algeria, Egypt, South Africa Dominate African Fencing Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Eighth Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship got underway yesterday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos with powerhouses, Algeria and Egypt maintaining their high ratings at the five-day tournament.

The North Africans are bound to have a good fight from South Africa, who also enjoyed a wave of victories on the opening day of the tournament.

Nigerian fencers were also in action, but they were short of experience compared to their counterparts. Charles Joshua could not go beyond the final qualification stage, losing 15-4 to Ronan Ragavoodoo of Mauritius in the Individual Epee, while it was the same fate for Zaafir Olagunju who fell 15-10 to Ibrahim Ramadan, the third seed from Egypt.

Femi Adeniti also bowed to second-seeded Egyptian, Mohamed El-Sayed 15-2, just as George Noval defeated his fellow South African Dorian Moretti to advance to the final phase of the Epee.

Female fencers will take to the stage today with Semina Daminabo of Nigeria listed for action in the Individual Epee. Algeria and South Africa will each have four representatives while Cote d'Ivoire has three.

Nigeria Fencing Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel expressed confidence that Nigeria will put up a good fight and win a few medals despite the country's slow start.

The championship serves as an avenue for junior fencers to earn points for the 2018 World Championships in Verona, Italy and will also be used as qualification criteria for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Africa

Benin President's Visit is France's First Test on Returning Art Treasures

In the 19th century, the Kingdom of Dahomey was a major West African power, boasting a flourishing slave trade with… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.