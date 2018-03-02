Nigeria: Ondo State PDP Elders Sure of Victory in 2019

The Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo Central Senatorial District has expressed confidence that the party would regain control of the Federal Government and the senatorial district in 2019.

Speaking at Igbara Oke, Ondo State, to chart a new course for the party in the state, leader of the forum, Professor Olu Agbi, assured members of a resounding victory in the coming elections. He said PDP remained the only party with depth, experience and administrative acumen to put Nigeria in the right direction.

To him Nigerians had been able to compare between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and had accepted that they made a huge mistake in the 2015 general election, which they were ready to rectify in the forthcoming elections.

Professor Agbi therefore charged members to go to their various communities and ensure unity.

He also commended the state executive council of the party for its steadfastness, commitment to bringing back members who went astray into the fold, adding that the party would remain a big family with conflict management mechanisms to resolve conflicts.

Speaking on the occasion, the senatorial chairman of the party, Chief Charles Akinduro, commended members for the support and unity in the party. He also charged the party faithful to work hard and ensure that the zone is delivered to PDP in the next elections.

Also speaking on the occasion, a former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ondo State, Dr Kola Ademujimi, thanked the leadership of the party for the efforts made to unite, saying that PDP is now stronger than it was when it lost election to the APC in the state.

He stated that with APC's maladministration at federal and state levels, PDP would be the party to beat in 2019.

Also at the occasion was the State's immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, who led over 2000 party supporters from Idanre to the event: Engineer Gboye Adegbenro, Mr. Taye Akinyele and many others.