2 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ondo State PDP Elders Sure of Victory in 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Seye Olumide

The Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo Central Senatorial District has expressed confidence that the party would regain control of the Federal Government and the senatorial district in 2019.

Speaking at Igbara Oke, Ondo State, to chart a new course for the party in the state, leader of the forum, Professor Olu Agbi, assured members of a resounding victory in the coming elections. He said PDP remained the only party with depth, experience and administrative acumen to put Nigeria in the right direction.

To him Nigerians had been able to compare between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and had accepted that they made a huge mistake in the 2015 general election, which they were ready to rectify in the forthcoming elections.

Professor Agbi therefore charged members to go to their various communities and ensure unity.

He also commended the state executive council of the party for its steadfastness, commitment to bringing back members who went astray into the fold, adding that the party would remain a big family with conflict management mechanisms to resolve conflicts.

Speaking on the occasion, the senatorial chairman of the party, Chief Charles Akinduro, commended members for the support and unity in the party. He also charged the party faithful to work hard and ensure that the zone is delivered to PDP in the next elections.

Also speaking on the occasion, a former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ondo State, Dr Kola Ademujimi, thanked the leadership of the party for the efforts made to unite, saying that PDP is now stronger than it was when it lost election to the APC in the state.

He stated that with APC's maladministration at federal and state levels, PDP would be the party to beat in 2019.

Also at the occasion was the State's immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, who led over 2000 party supporters from Idanre to the event: Engineer Gboye Adegbenro, Mr. Taye Akinyele and many others.

Nigeria

Four UN Aid Workers Killed, One Abducted in Rann Attack

No fewer than four UN aid workers were killed in a Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.