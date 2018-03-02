2 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Citizens Rally Support for Successful Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon

Warri and environs are set for the third edition of the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon with citizens rallying support to ensure the event comes to a fitting success tomorrow morning.

Local and national athletes numbering over 500 are registered for the 10km race, which will be flagged off by a representative of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Race coordinator, Mrs. Joyce Bozimo hinted that everything had been put in place for the athletes and other participants to have a rewarding and exciting event. The race is meant to promote peaceful coexistence in the Niger Delta area.

"We have a lot of Warri and Effurun citizens chipping in their might to make the event a memorable one," she said. "Even though things have not been rosy in terms of sponsorship, we are forging ahead knowing why we are doing this: to promote peace and lure investments back into our cities," Mrs. Bozimo stated.

The male and female national athletes will cart away N300,000 for the first prize. While other first ten runners are guaranteed a token.

