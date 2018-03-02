Nigeria: Military Kills Five Boko Haram, Loses Two Officers in Borno

Maiduguri — Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have engaged Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa forest, destroying their camps and killing five of them; while two military officers died a day after they sustained injuries from the battle.

Army spokesman at the Theatre Command in Maiduguri, Col. Onyema Uwachukwu, said in a statement yesterday that the troops conducting Operation Deep Punch II to clear Boko Haram insurgents from the Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad Islands dislodged the insurgents from their hideouts.

"The troops successfully cleared and dismantled insurgents' camps at Agapulawa, Amuda, Nyawa and Attagara; all within the remaining parts of the Sambisa forest," he said. explaining, "The clearance operations progressed further into other identified insurgents' camps around Tchikide and Chinene, where the troops ferociously engaged and cleared pockets of resistance by the insurgents, killing five of them in the encounter.