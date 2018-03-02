Burkina Faso: 4 Extremists Killed in Attack on French Embassy in Burkina Faso

Photo: Issa Napon/VOA

Smoke rises from Embassy of France in Burkina Faso, March 2, 2018.

Burkina Faso's information minister says four Islamic extremists have been killed in an attack on the French Embassy and French cultural center in the capital, Ouagadougou.

Witnesses say armed men got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading to the embassy at the start of the Friday attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says he is following the situation and French authorities are urging French citizens to avoid the city center.

The U.S. Embassy also warned Americans to stay out of the city center.

A message posted on Facebook by the embassy said: "Attack under way at the French embassy and French Institute. Stay indoors."

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.