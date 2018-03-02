South Africa: Ramaphosa to Make Working Visits to Angola, Botswana and Namibia

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will undertake working visits to three countries later this week, his spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will on Friday visit Luanda in Angola and Windhoek in Namibia to hold consultative meetings with President João Lourenço and President Hage Geingob.

Seale said Angola currently chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, while Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat and Namibia is the incoming SADC chair, after South Africa.

"President Ramaphosa will also travel to Gaborone in the Republic of Botswana on Saturday to hold a consultative meeting with President Seretse Khama Ian Khama."

Accompanying Ramaphosa will be International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

News24