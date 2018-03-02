28 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ramaphosa to Make Working Visits to Angola, Botswana and Namibia

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will undertake working visits to three countries later this week, his spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will on Friday visit Luanda in Angola and Windhoek in Namibia to hold consultative meetings with President João Lourenço and President Hage Geingob.

Seale said Angola currently chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, while Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat and Namibia is the incoming SADC chair, after South Africa.

"President Ramaphosa will also travel to Gaborone in the Republic of Botswana on Saturday to hold a consultative meeting with President Seretse Khama Ian Khama."

Accompanying Ramaphosa will be International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

News24

South Africa

'Nonsense to Think South Africa Will Be Like Zimbabwe'

South Africa will not allow a chaotic land grab akin to what happened in Zimbabwe the neighbouring country's ruling… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.