2 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Man, 25, Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Pistol

By Agnes Opoku Sarpong

A 25-year- old man has been arrested by the police at Agbogbloshie, a surburb of Accra for allegedly possessing a pistol.

Fatawu Fuseini, a tricycle rider was said to have threatened some people after he was asked not to dump refuse at Sikkens scrap yard.

A locally manufactured pistol and six 'AAA' live cartridges were retrieved from him.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Efia Tenge who confirmed the incident said on February 19, at about 12:45pm, the suspect with his tricycle went to the yard to dump refuse.

She said upon arrival, Fuseini was not allowed to dump the refuse because there was a caution that "dumping of refuse was prohibited".

According to her, Fuseini insisted on dumping the refuse which resulted in a misunderstanding.

"This did not go down well with Fuseini so he quickly left the scene but later showed up with a pistol, which he threatened to shoot at anyone who challenged him," she said.

ASP Tenge said, Fuseini was however overpowered by the residents and the pistol was seized.

She said he was handed over together with the pistol to the police.

He would soon be put before court.

