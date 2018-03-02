Ghana: Number of People Killed in Road Crashes in Northern Region Decreases

Tamale — The number of people killed in road crashes in the Northern Region decreased from 146 in 2016 to 136 in 2017, statistics from the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) have shown.

The total number of cases reported increased from 299 in 2016 to 308 in 2017 whilst the total number of vehicles involved decreased to 467 in 2017 from 507 in 2016.

The Northern Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), Mr Alexander Ayatah Atibu made this known at the inauguration of the Motorbike Dealers Association in Tamale yesterday.

According to him the number of serious cases increased from 80 in 2016 to 113 in 2017 adding that minor cases dropped from 109 in 2016 to 93 in 2017

He also said the total number of pedestrians knock downs increased from 37 in 2016 to 47 in 2017 whilst the total number injured increased from 601 in 2016 to 765 in 2017

The Regional Manager advised the association to educate their customers on the need to wear crash helmet.

Mr Ayatah lamented that the statistics in the region was very alarming and could even increased poverty levels and advised road users to respect road traffic regulations in the region to avoid the carnage on the road.

The President of the Northern Regional Motorcycle Dealers Association, Alhaji Abdul Razak Saana said they would work in collaboration with the road user agencies to combat road carnages in the region.

He also said that they would work closely with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority, and the NRSC to promote strict compliance of the road traffic regulations by motor users in the region.

This he said would go a long way to reduce road traffic offences of motorbike riders in the region drastically.

Alhaji Saana also said they will put mechanism in place to educate and encourage motorbike buyers and users to demand genuine custom documents to register their motorbikes with DLVA before using the road with their motorbikes.