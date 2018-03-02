South Sudan: Modack and His Mafia Gang Co-Accused Out On Bail

Five members of Cape Town's underworld Mafia gang were granted bail thanks to insufficient evidence.



The members of the nightlife underworld Mafia gang, allegedly led by Nafiz Modack, were granted R10,000 bail each on Wednesday in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

The five men accused of extortion and intimidation were granted bail on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence on the part of the prosecution.

The look on investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear's face suggested he was distressed as Magistrate Joe Magele gave his ruling.

In the bail hearing, Magele gave a rundown on the events leading up to the court appearance. He noted that the charges dated back to 2 April 2017, but the accused were only arrested on 15 December 2017.

"This court is not one to speculate why they [the accused] were not arrested from the beginning," Magele said.

Nonetheless, he guaranteed that the court would base its decisions on all the charges.

A video submitted into evidence by Kinnear did not strengthen the prosecution's case against the five accused - Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay.

When the video was submitted to court earlier, Kinnear...