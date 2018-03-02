South Africa: Lord Hain Pushes for Probe Into Bank of Baroda Links to Looted Gupta Funds

Lord Peter Hain has called for a multi-pronged investigation into the London-based Bank of Baroda by UK authorities - and has promised to "press the government on this matter". He also wants the looted funds to be returned to SA's Treasury.



Following reports on how the Guptas allegedly used the Bank of Baroda to move money out of South Africa for around a decade, Lord Peter Hain has called for a fresh, parallel investigation into the London-based Bank of Baroda.

He has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Phillip Hammond, asking for a multi-pronged investigation involving the FCA, the National Crimes Agency and the Serious Fraud Office, and for the UK Bank of Baroda's operating licence to be reviewed. He also asked UK officials to make contact with new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to discuss how looted funds can be returned to South Africa.

Moreover, he says, "I will be pressing the government on this matter in the House of Lords."

Hain specifically refers to a report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Project which alleges that India's state-owned Bank of Baroda "played a crucial role in the financial machinations of South Africa's politically...