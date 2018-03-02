South Africa: Bara Picket - EFF Protest Woeful State of Public Health System

On Wednesday the Economic Freedom Fighters held protests at public health facilities across South Africa. The aim of the pickets was to highlight the poor state of public health services in the country. In Gauteng, senior party leaders, including Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema, picketed outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto. By BHEKI SIMELANE.

At the beginning of 2018 the EFF announced that the party would dedicate 2018 to challenging the lack of adequate health services in the country. At the time, the party said it would embark on awareness campaigns to highlight shortcomings in the public health system. On Wednesday that campaign got under way.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Wednesday morning and ahead of the picket, EFF General Secretary Godrich Gardee said: "We are going to be speaking about how our people are mistreated in public health institutions."

Gardee said the pickets will take place every month. He said every month they will visit all municipalities and metros and picket in demand for decent public health services. Asked what they were hoping to achieve, Gardee said there was a lot to achieve in a quest for decent health.

"We want to encourage our communities to continue demanding their...