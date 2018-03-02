Nigeria: FAAN to Measure Customers' Satisfaction With Feedbacks

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has put in place a feedback mechanism to help her measure customers' satisfaction about services on offer at international airports across the country.

Director of Airports Operations, FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, said the mechanism, which is Airport Service Quality Programme (ASP), is tailored at improving basic services to international standards and enhance passengers' travel experience.

ASP is an Airports Council International (ACI) programme that uses data gathering to help measure passengers' reactions to all levels of operations.

Yadudu said: "This programme is all about gathering data from the incoming and outgoing passengers on all aspects of our operations to help us improve our services through analysis of this data. The ASP is all about efficiency and how we response to passengers stimuli.

"Airports all around the world are part of this programme and we decided to join in to aid us in measuring what we do, using it to improve where needed and compete favourably among the comity of nations. Every six months, an independent and impartial judge in ACI rate us based on the data we provide from the passengers who answer simple questionnaires posed at them.

"This is a tested and trusted formula and it shows how committed FAAN is. Like all our programmes, the pilots will be in Lagos and Abuja and after some months we will broaden it with other Aerodromes. It is an effective programme, we gather data and facts and use them to improve our performance," he said.

Yadudu added that the Federal Government's Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business had broadened the horizon for the airports' authority in entrenching safety and seamless facilitation.

On other benefits, he said: "If you want to manage how you spend your time at the airport, the order will help out. It would help the agency save money and it would enable us (FAAN) have prudent use of resources. It will enable us know how to react to customers and stakeholders and give us a better understanding of how to serve them better."