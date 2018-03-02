Nigeria: Security - Northern Governors Back Cattle Ranching

Kaduna — Northern governors yesterday supported the idea of ranching of cattle as a way of checking the clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Addressing newsmen at the end of a meeting of the Northern State Governors Forum in Kaduna yesterday, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima said ranching is the surest way of enhancing the productivity of animals in the country.

He said while cattle in other climes produce as much as 40 litres of milk per day, the breed of cattle in the country produce only as much as one litre, saying that it is not enough to sustain the bludgeoning population in the country especially the northern part.

Shettima said measures are being put in place by various state governments to improve the breed of cattle and the quality of the milk they produce.

The forum also said it is committed to rendering "full and unequivocal support to the Federal Government in its unwavering commitment and dogged determination to address the multifarious security challenges in all parts of the nation.

"The Forum particularly extends its support to the Federal Government for the measures so far put in place to resolve the lingering clashes between farmers and herdsmen."

It also called for an "implementable and viable strategic measures should to be initiated by governments at all levels, to forestall future occurrence of any form of communal crisis."

While calling for an articulation of comprehensive plan for intervention to states affected by the lingering crisis, the forum "strongly admonish political, religious and ethnic jingoist to avoid imputing religious, ethnic and political coloration to such conflicts."

The northern governors also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari "for his timely and effective response to the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State."