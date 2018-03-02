Tanzania: Two Kenyans Arrested for Working Without Permits

Morogoro — Police in collaboration with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) have arrested two Kenyans for allegedly working in the country without permits.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ulrich Matei told The Citizen on Thursday, March 1, that the suspects were arrested on February 23 in Gairo.

He named the Kenyan nationals as Mr John Kairuki and Ms Beatrice Kanyinge.

According to the RPC, Mr Kairuki introduced himself as technician working with Web Technology contracted by TRA to distribute and service the Electronic Fiscal Machines, (EFDs).

"On that day, he claimed that businessmen in Gairo had called him wanting their devices to be maintained. But, citizens realised he wasn't working with the said TRA agents after demanding Sh30,000 payment after repairing the device," he said.

Mr Matei said Ms Kanyinge was arrested for welcoming Mr Kairuki in the country and work at Web Technologies without securing pre-requisite documents.

"When inspected, they were found with expired Web Technologies Identity Cards (IDs), passports, EFDs, dusting off machine, screwdriver, three mobile phones and Sh30,000," he said.

He said preliminary investigation has discovered that the duo were not working with Web Technologies contracted as the TRA agent, noting that even their IDs expired last year.

In another development, police have seized a revolver and a magazine with bullets in it at Msowelo village.

Mr Matei said the seized firearm, which was stolen, belonged to Mr Silvester Ludanga, who is a businessman in the village.