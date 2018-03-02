2 March 2018

Tanzania: Cleric Calls for National Dialogue

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Episcopal Conference cleric, Fr Daniel Dule, says dialogue on reconciliation is imperative in promoting national unity.

The priest made this remark on Friday, March 2, during a meeting with Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) to discuss revival of constitution review process.

"We have seen several incidents of violence lately. I believe that meeting and discussing these issues will help in keeping respect to each other and enhance the nation's peace and security, " he said.

Father Dule stressed by quoting a Bible verse (Mathew 5:9) "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God".

The Acting Director of LHRC, Ms Ana Henga said the dialogue is to collect opinions from different stakeholders over the importance of the new constitution.

