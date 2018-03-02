East Africa: Media Network Warns EAC Against Suppressing Democracy Values

Mwanza — The East African Right to Information and Investigative Journalists Coalition (EARTIJC) has warned East African Community (EAC) member states that prevailing suppression of freedom of opinion and right to information will have grave repercussions for the entire region.

EARTIJC chairman, Mr Edwin Soko told a press conference on Thursday, March 1, that disappearance of a Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist, Mr Azory Gwanda, fining and banning media outlets for reporting what the governments perceive to be negative should be strongly condemned.

"We commend the MCL management for taking care of Mr Azory's family and its vehement calls to ensure the journalist is released," he said.

Mr Soko cited another incident involving a journalist and radio presenter in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Jadot Mangwengwe, who went missing since January 2, as organized acts of intimidating journalists in the region.

According to him, suppression of principles of democracy by some African governments will impede political, economic and social development because people will not be able to freely air their opinions.

"Right to information clearly stated in section 9(1) of the African Union declaration for human rights of 1981, which the EAC countries have ratified," he said.

The network is formed by seven institutions devoted for professional development, justice and rights to information from Tanzania, Malawi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.