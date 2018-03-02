2 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Woman Who Survived Crocodile Attack Undergoes Surgery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dar es Salaam — The woman, a resident of Morogoro region who was attached by a crocodile with her baby strapped on the back, Martha Malambi, 25, has undergone surgery today March 2nd at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

Ms Malambi, from Mvomero District was attacked by the animal on February 17 when she went to draw water from River Mgeta at Ukutu village, Morogoro Region. Her two year old baby drowned following the attack but she survived.

Her story broke on Friday March 2nd in The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers of MLC. More is yet to come on the details of her baby and what actually happened to him.

Ms Malambi has been going through a series of treatment procedures to heal the wounds she sustained as she struggled to escape from the jaws of a crocodile.

Having spent about two weeks in hospital, her right leg which was crushed by the crocodile is slowly recovering, according to doctors. However, she required more attention and further treatment.

MOI's senior specialist in Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Dr Paul Marealle, told The Citizen on Friday March 2nd that Ms Malambi has successfully undergone a procedure to implant Sign Nails.

The Sign Nails are an interlocking intramedullary implants designed for use in the treatment of long bone fractures.

Ms Malambi's right leg was badly injured when the crocodile pulled her by its jaws.

Tanzania

Now You Need Biometrics to Register Your SIM Cards

TANZANIA Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), yesterday, launched a pilot project for biometric sim card… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.