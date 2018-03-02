Tanzania: Four Suspected Poachers Arrested

The Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) in cooperation with the Police Force has apprehended about four suspected poachers believed to be part of poachers' network that was involved in the killing of a rhino in the Serengeti National Park, in December last year.

A statement issued by TANAPA's Communications Manager, Pascal Shelutete indicates that gun, which is believed to have been used was seized

"The organization is continuing to cooperate with other state security organs investigate the incident," said he.