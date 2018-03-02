Zimbabwe: MSU Club Holds Clean-Up Campaign

Members of the Dzimbahwe Club from the Midlands State University held a clean-up campaign at Kudzanai Bus terminus and the Gweru central business district on Wednesday as part of assisting the community.

The campaign was the first of numerous activities that the club has lined up for the year.

The activities are being undertaken under an initiative running under the theme "Giving back to the community".

In an interview yesterday, the public relations and communications manager of the club Marvelous Nyongoro said they also wanted to help the council to reduce the amount of waste at the bus terminus and in the CBD.

"We held a clean-up campaign as a club to try and reduce waste at the Kudzanai bus terminus and the Central Business Centre," said Nyongoro.

He said the campaign was their way of giving back to the community as students and trying to create a clean environment in the Central Business District.

"As students, we thought it was good to give back to the community through the clean-up campaign and to try and create a clean city," said Nyongoro.

He said they cleaned commuter omnibus for free as part of the campaign.

Nyangoro said they were also planning to donate food and clothes to orphanages and old people's homes.

"This will definitely help us to enhance the image of our club and university within Gweru," said Nyangoro.