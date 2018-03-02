After ending ninth in her debut IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England on Thursday, South Africa's Dominique Scott will have banked every last metre and split-second for future racing reference.

Scott ended with a time of 8min 59.93sec in a race won by the irrepressible Genzebe Dibaba, as the Ethiopian won a third successive title in 8:45.05.

The Arkansas-based Capetonian had little time for reflection as she switched focus to Friday's 1500m heats.

'It was an incredible experience competing at my first IAAF Indoor World Championships. I'm very proud or the trace I ran and the effort I gave. And even though I didn't achieve my goal or the result I hoped for, I stuck my nose in it it and gave my best effort,' the 25-year-old told Team South Africa.

'I got into a good position on the rail towards the front of the pack... the race started incredibly slowly and we went through the first kilometre in around 3min 14sec.

The pace didn't stay slow for long though and soon picked up. 'Slowly but surely every 200m lap lap seemed to get faster and faster... I was feeling really good and in a good position when, with about 1000m to go, Dibaba took the lead, really started picking up the pace and things truly started to roll.'

The brutal pace took its toll on the entire field. 'With three laps to go the lactic hit hard and my legs started feeling really heavy... I pushed through but wasn't able to close hard like I'm normally able to.'

But she's already focusing on Friday's shorter event in the four-day event. 'I'm looking forward to racing in the 1500m and hoping having a race under my belt will make me feel a little more comfortable.

'It was an incredible experience representing South Africa on world stage and getting to compete against some of the best athletes in the world. I'm proud to say that I placed top 10 in the world and gained priceless experience from the race.'