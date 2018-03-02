MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe, together with Chairperson, Lovemore Moyo and Organising Secretary, Abednico Bhebhe have been given a seven day ultimatum to shape up or ship out of the opposition party.

Khupe has been against the formation of the MDC Alliance which brings together more than seven political parties in a coalition to contest the in the forthcoming general elections and has had the support of fellow Matabeleland leaders, Moyo and Bhebhe.

The party's longest serving vice president has also been engaged in a battle with co-Vice President Nelson Chamisa, who has since been confirmed the new party leader, and Elias Mudzuri over the succession of the late party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on February 14 of colon cancer.

The trio have been boycotting party meetings in Harare in protest over the decision to join hands with other smaller political parties, a decision they said should not have affected the Matabeleland region.

In its resolutions, the party's National Executive and National Council, which met for over six hours at the Harare headquarters Thursday, resolved that the three be given a seven day ultimatum to move with others or face disciplinary action.

"In line with Article 18 of the party's constitution, we have resolved to give Vice President Khupe, Organising Secretary Abedinico Bhebhe and chairman Lovemore Moyo seven days to make a decision after which the National Executive would take action by operation of the law," MDC-T deputy chairman Morgen Komichi said.

He said the party had already deployed emissaries to engage the three leaders, adding they had given them just a week as they wanted to deal with the issue quickly and focus on the forthcoming elections.

"If nothing happens within the seven days, we will use our booklet, the party constitution," he said, adding that the party was clear on the issue of the MDC Alliance.

Komichi refused to comment on whether or not Joice Mujuru was joining the Alliance, saying they had not formally engaged her.