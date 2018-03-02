The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and its president Dr Philip Chiyangwa have been separately sued by a local security company for failing to pay a $54 000 debt for guard services.

National Eye Security (Pvt) Limited provided security at Zifa House in Harare, while Dr Chiyangwa enjoyed the same services at his property at Number 11 Priesthood Lane, Crowhill.

The company is claiming $43 440 from Zifa, while Dr Chiyangwa is being sued for $10 439.

National Eye Security on Tuesday filed summons at the High Court claiming $54 000 plus interest calculated at the prescribed rate of five percent per annum.

The interest, according to the claim, should be calculated from the date of issuance of the summons to the date of full payment.

The firm, which is being represented by Atherstone & Cook Legal Practitioners in the two civil suits, is also seeking an order for costs against the football body and its president.

Zifa entered an agreement with the firm for the provision of security services at its offices at Number 53, Livingstone Avenue in Harare, for a fee.

Between September 2016 and January 2018, the company deployed guards at the premises.

However, Zifa allegedly breached the agreement and failed to pay for the services.

By January this year, the bill stood at $43 440.

Dr Chiyangwa was provided with security services at his Crowhill property from July 2017 to February 9, 2018.

Despite demand, the company said, Dr Chiyangwa has refused or failed to pay the debt, resulting in the institution of the civil proceedings.

The two defendants are yet to respond to the claims.