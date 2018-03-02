The embattled MDC-T party on Thursday suspended its national spokesperson Obert Gutu with immediate effect.

The decision to suspend Gutu was made by the national council which met for almost six-hours and came up with eight resolutions.

The deputy national chairman Morgan Komichi who was chairing the meeting cited unbecoming behavior as reason for Gutu's suspension until a disciplinary hearing is held.

Whilst on suspension, Gutu will be replaced by Hon. Thabitha Khumalo who becomes the acting party spokesperson.

"Party spokesperson Obert Gutu is suspended pending internal disciplinary processes and in the meantime deputy spokesperson Hon. Thabitha Khumalo becomes the acting spokesperson," said Komichi.

Gutu, a week ago, made an announcement saying he was going to dissociate himself from the "violent and thuggery" in the MDC-T.

Recently, he has been condemned by party officials for showing interest in Harare East constituency which was given to People's Democratic Party (PDP) after the MDC Alliance resolved to share constituencies among all parties within it.

All party leaders in the MDC-T have also been ordered to stop communicating party positions without permission and as per the Constitution for purposes of message discipline and consistency.

Sources within the party also said Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora was cautioned and given a last warning over his comments and utterances in the media over constitutionalism and on-going squabbles.

Gutu's phone was off.