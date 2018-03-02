Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has given Chitungwiza Municipality $476 233 for road repairs and the purchase of equipment.

Zinara allocated the municipality $182 367 for road maintenance and $293 866 for the purchase of road construction equipment under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme.

Zinara technical director engineer Moses Juma said Chitungwiza was expected to have completed the repairs within the next 100 days.

"Following validation exercise for the 2018 Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme, we have approved your 100-day work plan which forms the first phase of 2018 works," he said.

"Your allocation which was approved as per submitted Bills of Quantities (BOQ) is amounting to $182 367 to be used on three roads."

Roads to be repaired are Mutasu, Hombarume and Mukomborerwa.

Chitungwiza Municipality public relations officer Mr Lovemore Meya confirmed the development, saying the allocation came at an opportune time.

"We are grateful to Zinara because this has come at the opportune time when our residents and motorists were requesting that we do something in respect to the state of our roads," he said.

"The approval is for the 100 day plan. More funds will be availed to us to be able to complete last year's projects."