Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Award

Ethiopian Airlines has been honoured with an award of excellence in aviation at a recent ceremony organised by African Institute for Leadership Excellence in Lagos.

The recognition was in lieu of the airlines' outstanding contribution to the development of the continent, the economic aspirations of its people and the projection of Africa's image in the international marketplace.

Chairman of the General Committee of the institute, Dr. Stanley Ohemhen, outlined the values that qualified Ethiopian Airlines for the Award.

General Manager of the airlines in Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, while receiving the award, told the packed hall that Ethiopian is the new spirit of Africa and has been defending the interest of Africa since inception over 70 years ago.

Mekonnen said Ethiopian Airlines will be organising an all-women operated flight on March 8 to Buenos Aires Argentina to Mark Women's day with a motto: 'Inspiring the African girl'.

She invited the audience to fly Ethiopian Airlines as airline of choice.

"Ethiopian Airlines the only Skytrax 4 star Airline in Africa is now flying to five destinations in Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Enugu. Ethiopian uplifted the largest Number.