2 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wole Oyebade

Ethiopian Airlines has been honoured with an award of excellence in aviation at a recent ceremony organised by African Institute for Leadership Excellence in Lagos.

The recognition was in lieu of the airlines' outstanding contribution to the development of the continent, the economic aspirations of its people and the projection of Africa's image in the international marketplace.

Chairman of the General Committee of the institute, Dr. Stanley Ohemhen, outlined the values that qualified Ethiopian Airlines for the Award.

General Manager of the airlines in Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, while receiving the award, told the packed hall that Ethiopian is the new spirit of Africa and has been defending the interest of Africa since inception over 70 years ago.

Mekonnen said Ethiopian Airlines will be organising an all-women operated flight on March 8 to Buenos Aires Argentina to Mark Women's day with a motto: 'Inspiring the African girl'.

She invited the audience to fly Ethiopian Airlines as airline of choice.

"Ethiopian Airlines the only Skytrax 4 star Airline in Africa is now flying to five destinations in Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Enugu. Ethiopian uplifted the largest Number.

Africa

Benin President's Visit is France's First Test on Returning Art Treasures

In the 19th century, the Kingdom of Dahomey was a major West African power, boasting a flourishing slave trade with… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.