2 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Troops Nab 7 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland in Benue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ruby Leo

Nigerian troops of the exercise 'Ayem Akpatuma' (Cat Race) yesterday said they nabbed seven herdsmen in Benue State for destroying farmlands.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said troops of Sub-Sector A, deployed at Yelwata while on routine patrol along Gbajimba-Kaseyo-Awe road in Benue State, arrested 4 herdsmen grazing in farmlands on Wednesday 28 February 2018.

Chukwu said four cutlasses were recovered from the herdsmen.

In another development troops of Sub-Sector B deployed at Anyilamo, while on patrol along Buruku-Uba-Abeda-Ameh and Fadama Kuturu also in Benue State apprehended 3 herdsmen destroying farmland with their cattle on Wednesday 28 February 2018.

Chukwu assured the public of the commitment of the Military to help maintain peace and security in all trouble spots.

Nigeria

Four UN Aid Workers Killed, One Abducted in Rann Attack

No fewer than four UN aid workers were killed in a Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.