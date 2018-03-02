Nigeria: Troops Nab 7 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland in Benue

Nigerian troops of the exercise 'Ayem Akpatuma' (Cat Race) yesterday said they nabbed seven herdsmen in Benue State for destroying farmlands.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said troops of Sub-Sector A, deployed at Yelwata while on routine patrol along Gbajimba-Kaseyo-Awe road in Benue State, arrested 4 herdsmen grazing in farmlands on Wednesday 28 February 2018.

Chukwu said four cutlasses were recovered from the herdsmen.

In another development troops of Sub-Sector B deployed at Anyilamo, while on patrol along Buruku-Uba-Abeda-Ameh and Fadama Kuturu also in Benue State apprehended 3 herdsmen destroying farmland with their cattle on Wednesday 28 February 2018.

Chukwu assured the public of the commitment of the Military to help maintain peace and security in all trouble spots.