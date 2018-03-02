2 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: District Commissioner's Mobile Phone 'Hacked'

By Amina Juma

Morogoro — Some people, who are believed to be conmen, have used Morogoro District Commissioner Ms Regina Chonjo to solicit Sh4 million.

Speaking to journalist Ms Chonjo said the people hacked her number and started to solicit money from Citizens.

Ms Chonjo said her number was hacked on Thursday, February 22.

"On Thursday I received a message that my mobile phone was blocked and I should re-register it; since then I was unable to receive or make calls," said Ms Chonjo.

Ms Chonjo said he reported the issue to the police as well as mobile service provider.

The DC said she became aware of the hacking after two of her friends contacted her to notify her that they received messages, which wanted them to send them money.

Morogoro Regional Commissioner Mr Ulrich Matei confirmed the incident.

According to him three people have already been arrested in connection to the incident.

"Our investigation has established that there is a syndicate, which hacks people's phones and use them to solicit money," said Mr Matei.

