Nigeria: Reps Summon 31 Companies Over Import Fraud

A House of Representatives panel has commenced an investigation into alleged massive importation fraud by some companies.

The House Committee on Customs, chaired by Rep Abiodun Faleke (APC, Lagos), resolved to summon all the companies involved in order to unravel the matter.

The panel said the alleged importation fraud led to Nigeria losing billions of naira due to the federation account as a result of breache of procedures.

The companies invited include Mac Resolute Services Ltd; Viscous Global Investment; Fadobra Ventures Ltd; China Homes and Office Equipment; Links World Redemption Enterprises; Seaview Emporium Ltd; Pancham International Ltd; Alfatek Integrated Ventures; Verona Industries Ltd; Vital Products Ltd and Odun & Remy Trading Company.

Others are SCC Nigeria Limited; J.I. Ejison International Nigeria Limited; Tak Continental Ltd; Metal African Steel Products; Sunshine Guest House & Hotel; Elim Top Suite Ltd; Noktel Resort Hotel; Naks Hotels & Tower Ltd; Luxurium Leisure Service; Chelsea Hotel and Vinimo.

There are also Hotel Dabras; Skills Suites; Amassco Ltd; Cynergy Suites Ltd; Olam Group; News Engineering Ltd; Diamond Star Port & Terminals Ltd; Rite Aid Wire Industries Limited and Amioun Steel Limited.

Speaking in Abuja, Faleke said the committee was determined to carry out a thorough forensic investigation in line with its mandate, noting that there were "alleged infractions of import procedures leading to monumental loss of revenue to the nation."

He said: "the unpatriotic and fraudulent act of some of these companies had cost the nation a lot financially. We are talking of losses probably in trillions of naira that should have accrued to our common purse."