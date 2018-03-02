Nigeria: Customs' Boss Accuses Agents, Others of Pilfering At Lagos Airport

Area Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service, Lagos Airport Command, Jayne Shoboiki, yesterday accused cargo agents, ground handlers and officers of pilfering.

He blamed them for conniving to steal cargoes, a situation, she said, has led to loss of revenue to importers and the Federal Government.

Shoboiki warned the culprits to desist from the 'sabotage' or face the wrath of the law.

The comptroller, who was recently redeployed to the command, said the NCS would no longer tolerate the diversion of government revenues by unscrupulous elements in the system.

She explained that within a week of her redeployment to the command, she had noticed some loopholes in the system, which must be stopped.

Shoboiki also alleged that some of the ground-handling officials at the tarmac, not only connive with the agents to short change government of its revenues, but also actively participate in stealing cargo at the tarmac.

She vowed that, henceforth, such dastardly attitude would be checkmated by the system that the organisation had put in place.

She said: "We seem to have a lot of challenges with the ground-handling workers at this airport, especially at the tarmac.

"Any agent that is caught stealing cargo would have his licence seized. Also, agents should not collect contraband products from importers."