2 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Customs' Boss Accuses Agents, Others of Pilfering At Lagos Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wole Oyebade

Area Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service, Lagos Airport Command, Jayne Shoboiki, yesterday accused cargo agents, ground handlers and officers of pilfering.

He blamed them for conniving to steal cargoes, a situation, she said, has led to loss of revenue to importers and the Federal Government.

Shoboiki warned the culprits to desist from the 'sabotage' or face the wrath of the law.

The comptroller, who was recently redeployed to the command, said the NCS would no longer tolerate the diversion of government revenues by unscrupulous elements in the system.

She explained that within a week of her redeployment to the command, she had noticed some loopholes in the system, which must be stopped.

Shoboiki also alleged that some of the ground-handling officials at the tarmac, not only connive with the agents to short change government of its revenues, but also actively participate in stealing cargo at the tarmac.

She vowed that, henceforth, such dastardly attitude would be checkmated by the system that the organisation had put in place.

She said: "We seem to have a lot of challenges with the ground-handling workers at this airport, especially at the tarmac.

"Any agent that is caught stealing cargo would have his licence seized. Also, agents should not collect contraband products from importers."

Nigeria

Four UN Aid Workers Killed, One Abducted in Rann Attack

No fewer than four UN aid workers were killed in a Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.