Nigeria: Muslim Women Decry Sex Doll, Say Feminists Play More Important Roles

Muslim women under the aegis of Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN), have decried the unnecessary invention of sex doll, arguing that women play more important roles in the family and society than to be seen as 'sex objects'.

The women, who spoke at the 2018 Sisters' Enlightenment Programme, organized by the Sisters' Circle of the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Isolo, expressed displeasure with the numerous challenges that the society has subjected them to, noting that 'they are reformists'.

The sisters circle, which had about 2000 females in attendance, paraded several experts who discussed the roles of women in the society.

The President of the women wing (Amirah), Baseerah Majekodunmi, explained that there was need for awareness about key issues facing women in recent times.

She said, "The 21st century woman has been subjected to a whole lot of ridicule in the society and it has gone a long way to affect her social standing. She is seen as a sex object, good for marketing products and also to satisfy lustful desires of men.

"Women are placed on a high pedestal where they seem to be valued for their bodies and not their brain. Although learning to love oneself could be a difficult and long road, we need to stop looking at other people and look at ourselves.

"There is no gainsaying that the Muslim woman has a critical role to play in reforming the society. 'In Her World' is a carefully chosen theme for this year's SEP which is solely aimed at bringing to limelight, the struggles and realities facing the Muslim woman in her spiritual life, career, health, education as well as other aspects of her life," she said.

Former Women Leader of Nasrullahi-l Fathi Islamic Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Nafisat Arogundade, implored the women to be good ambassadors and to strive to be righteous.

"Don't be discouraged by the challenges posed to us by the society, we have a greater role to play," she added.

While speaking on the theme, 'In Her World', Proprietor of Pace Setters Academy, Ibadan, Toyyibah Abdul Salam, called the attention of the women to the importance of proper children upbringing in the society.

She said, "A woman should be in the company of the righteous people and friends. She uses the best method for children upbringing. She treats her husband well and treats his parent like she would treat her parent.

"Being a woman is an all-encompassing role. It demands that we uphold the correct tenets of Islam by our actions and in actions. We need to train ourselves to be unique individuals who do not conform to the absurd societal standards prevalent in our society.

"Perfect your roles, you can do better in your roles and duties. Forget the saying that says 'what a man can do a woman can do better', for our responsibilities are different. Females should work and be better in their responsibilities."

Director of Succour Psychological Health and Services, Ibadan, Lazbah Aroyewun while speaking on the sub-theme, 'The Self Concept', warned women against low self-esteem.

Aroyewun said, "The ideal self is the self that you aspire to be. It is the one that you hope will possess characteristics similar to that of a mentor or some other public figure.