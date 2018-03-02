Nigeria: Ambode Inaugurates Community Sport Centre, Lauds NBC/Coca-Cola

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has commended the management of Coca-Cola Nigeria and Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) for the construction of the Araromi Community Sport Centre, which he said, would help improve grassroots sport and talent development in the state. The Governor stated this during the inauguration of the sport centre in Gbagada.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Idiat Adebule expressed sincere gratitude to the management of Coca-Cola Nigeria and Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) for partnering with the Lagos State Government to provide world-class facility and promote sustainable social development within the state.

"I commend the board and management of the Coca-Cola Nigeria and the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) for taking up this initiative. The commissioning of this sports centre will not only serve the Gbagada community but also join the array of world-class facility in Lagos state. I believe the development of such facility should not only be the responsibility of government but also other corporate bodies.

The Ambode led government would continuously promote public-partnership to improve social development within the state," she said.

Also Speaking, the Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), Mr. George Polymenakos, represented by Non-Executive Director, NBC, Mr. Laolu Akinkugbe explained that the company was honoured to be part of this historic event which marks the beginning of a new dawn for youths within the Gbagada community and its environs.

In his own remarks, the Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Mr. Bhupendra Suri said the company was delighted to be part of the actualization of a dream that would help youths discover and reach their potentials in sports. He noted that the provision of a sporting edifice in the community became necessary considering the fact that the community falls among places that have produced many football superstars in Nigeria. Bhupendra who explained that the company had been involved with sports over the last 50 years in Nigeria said he is convinced that the stadium would help to improve raw talents in the country.