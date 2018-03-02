South Africa: Presidency Appoints Ms Khusela Diko As Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa

press release

The Presidency is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Khusela Diko as the Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa with effect from 12 March 2018.

Ms Diko is a seasoned communicator and marketing professional who was, until recently, the governing party's National Communications Manager, and acted as its Spokesperson on many occasions. Prior to joining the ANC she served as Chief Director of Communications in the Gauteng Provincial Government.

Ms Diko serves in the highest decision making structures of the ANC in Gauteng as a member of both the Provincial Executive Committee and the Provincial Working Committee.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is currently studying for a Bachelor of Laws degree.

