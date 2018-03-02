2 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Presidency Appoints Ms Khusela Diko As Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Presidency is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Khusela Diko as the Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa with effect from 12 March 2018.

Ms Diko is a seasoned communicator and marketing professional who was, until recently, the governing party's National Communications Manager, and acted as its Spokesperson on many occasions. Prior to joining the ANC she served as Chief Director of Communications in the Gauteng Provincial Government.

Ms Diko serves in the highest decision making structures of the ANC in Gauteng as a member of both the Provincial Executive Committee and the Provincial Working Committee.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is currently studying for a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

'Nonsense to Think South Africa Will Be Like Zimbabwe'

South Africa will not allow a chaotic land grab akin to what happened in Zimbabwe the neighbouring country's ruling… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.