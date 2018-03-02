South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Angola for Working Visit

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has arrived in Luanda in the Republic of Angola for his Working Visit.

The President will hold a consultative meeting with President João Lourenço of Angola. Angola is the current Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Issued by: The Presidency