South Africa: Trial Date Set for Fees Must Fall Activist Mcebo Dlamini

Former University of Witwatersrand SRC president and Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini will go on trial in July.

Dlamini appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the 2016 Fees Must Fall student protests.

His trial was set down for July 30 and 31.

Speaking to reporters shortly after his appearance, Dlamini said he was relieved that a trial date had been set.

"We have been saying to the State: 'Find us guilty' and they have been struggling," he said.

Dlamini said he would be represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC.

"We are very much ready. I am confident that we will be vindicated. I am not guilty - the State would have to find me guilty."

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they were also ready to proceed with the matter.

"Much as we agree that these protests were for a good cause, we were more concerned with the criminal elements that were brought to our attention," she said.

Dlamini was arrested in October 2016 and was released on R2 000 bail on November 9 in the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

He was arrested on a number of charges, including violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and malicious damage to property.

He was arrested after an incident at Wits, where he was photographed with the helmet and shield of a security guard.

He was also charged with violating a court order after the university obtained an interdict against protesting students.

Dlamini has been in and out of court since his arrest.

When he appeared briefly in January, Prosecutor Steven Rubin told the court that the case was previously postponed because of the discovery of video footage.

News24