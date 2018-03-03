3 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZCDC Gets Court Reprieve

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fidelis Munyoro

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) on Tuesday got a reprieve after the Supreme Court granted the firm an application to stay attachment of its property over a debt in excess of $1,4 million.

Three diamond firms - Minexus Mineral Resources, Edgetop Mining and Fadi Ali Khatoum - successfully sued ZCDC in the High Court last year for an order to attach its property to recover $1 471 200 in debts. Though ZCDC noted an appeal against the High Court decision, the three obtained a writ to attach and auction the property.

Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, sitting in her chambers, heard the urgent chamber application for stay of execution. Advocate Garikai Joseph Sithole, who argued the matter for ZCDC, told her that the High Court decision was being challenged on the basis that the process leading to the attachment of his client's property was flawed.

It was ZCDC contention that the attachment process was unlawful considering that there was inventory of the attached goods and their values. ZCDC stated in its papers that the attachment process lacked a valuation report, which would in the normal course of things inform the parties and the court an estimate of the total value of the attached goods.

This, the ZCDC averred, rendered the whole attachment in execution process null and void.

Zimbabwe

Contrary to Reports, Finance Minister Welcome in Germany

Germany has said it is ready to engage Zimbabwe on long-term projects, and has denied reports that it refused entry to… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.