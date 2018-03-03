3 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mundandi Memorial Service On Today

The memorial service for sports journalist Paul Mundandi will be held today at his family home in Harare. Mundandi's widow, Miriam Phiri, yesterday told The Herald that the memorial service will take place at House Number 4997, Budiriro 3, Harare.

The day's events will be highlighted by a church service that will be presided over by the Anglican Church.

"We will take the opportunity to remember his life following the tragedy that rocked the family late last year.

"This event will be presided over by the local Anglican Church and we are sending our invitations to his former friends, work colleagues and all other acquaintances to join the family on this solemn event," Phiri said.

Mundandi died at Zvishavane District Hospital after a short illness on November 10 last year and was buried at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza.

He was 47.

The veteran sports writer was survived by his wife Miriam and daughter Mercy Tavonga aged four.

Mundandi was born in Chiweshe in 1970.

He started his primary education at Kanhukamwe Primary School in 1977 and later transferred to St Nicholas Primary School in Mahusekwa near Marondera where he completed his Grade 7.

He did his secondary education at Mahusekwa Secondary School.

He did A-Level through correspondence after which he joined copper miners Mhangura as a trainee geologist where he showed interest in sports reporting and became a correspondent for Zimpapers and ZBC radio stations.

Mundandi left Mhangura for Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane in 1999 and worked for the asbestos miners while stringing for Zimpapers' publications and the national broadcaster.

He later became a full-time correspondent for Zimpapers' publications Chronicle, The Herald, The Sunday Mail, Sunday News, B-Metro and H-Metro.

