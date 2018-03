Davido, accompanied by Sony Music management, is planning to meet local artistes and pay a visit to students from Nyundo School of Music before his anticipated performance where he'll perform alongside Riderman, Buravan and Charly and Nina.

The tour organised by Sony Music, a global music label to which the singer is signed to kicks off in Kigali in partnership with Positive Production.

Entrance tickets are on sale at Rwf 5000, 20 000 and 50 000 for regulars, VIPs and VVIPs respectively.