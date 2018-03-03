A youthful Embu MCA has used his Sh4.5 million car grant to purchase a fully equipped ambulance for the electorate as he seeks to boost access to affordable health services.

Kirimari ward MCA, Mr Morris Collo Nyaga, said he was touched by the plight of the residents, especially in informal settlements, who could not afford an ambulance when they needed evacuation.

Speaking in Embu town on Thursday afternoon, the first time MCA, 28, said the ambulance would be parked in strategic places within Embu town, and have a nurse and standby drivers.

RESCUED BY CONSTITUENTS

During the final stretch of his campaigns, Mr Nyaga was rescued by his constituents after being attacked by rowdy supporters of one of his rivals.

The MCA replaced Mr Ibrahim Swaleh, the Ward rep who twice moved motions to impeach Governor Martin Wambora.

"It is just six months since I was elected. I have not even purchased a new car, I had a blueprint and I want to implement it. I want everyone who cannot afford to hire an ambulance to use this one. It will have a designated area where it can be accessed," said the MCA.

During the period, the MCA who has been working closely with Governor Wambora has successfully lobbied for tarmacking and grading of key access roads within Embu municipality.

He urged the county government to allocate money for Embu town and separate funds for the rest of Manyatta constituency, saying the municipality had unique challenges.

"We want to make the town attractive to investors. The priority is roads and ensuring it is clean," he said.

WELCOME RELIEF

Tens of his supporters, especially boda boda riders and small-scale traders, hailed the move saying it was a welcome relief.

Mr Dickson Ndwiga, a boda boda rider, said most of his colleagues died or had difficulties accessing health facilities due to lack of quick means of transport.

"He told us that he would improve health and I believe this is a step in the right direction. Most residents especially those in informal settlements suffer in silence," he said.

Mr Nyaga said he was already fundraising to seek funds to purchase a fire fighting machine to help deal with constant fires.

"I will use my office to form friendships with people who can help improve the lives of my electorate. I will also talk to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lobby for support for my people," he said.