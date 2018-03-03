3 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Father Charged With Killing One-Year-Old Daughter As Mother Visited Kenya

By Chad Kitundu

An American man is in police custody after he allegedly killed his one-year-old daughter as his wife visited to her family in Kenya.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in Phenix City, Alabama in connection with the death.

According to local news, police were called to a home on February 21 and found the girl, identified as Cateya Brooks, dead at the scene due to what was later determined by the coroner's office to be blunt force trauma.

The father, Sha'Quel Brooks, was arrested and is being held in the Russell County Jail.

His wife, 24-year-old Adrian Omondi was reportedly in Kenya and had left Cateya and her twin sister Zeraya under the care of their father.

Police say they received the autopsy report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences the next day. They say the child died due to blunt force.

Police brought in the child's father for questioning and proceeded to arrest him and charge him with murder.

Neighbours say the Sommerset community is peaceful one and they were shocked by the event.

Phenix City Police say the case is still under investigation and there could be more charges.

Adriana Omondi's family and friends have started a GodFundMe account to help her with the burial of her daughter.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

