2 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Angola: South African President Ramaphosa Visits Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arnaldo Vieira

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited Angola on his first foreign trip as head of state.

President Ramaphosa arrived in Luanda at 11am (1000 GMT) for a day visit , which is part of a three-country tour of members of the regional bloc, SADC.

South Africa currently holds the chairmanship of the 16-member states Southern African Development Community.

Mr Ramaphosa held a consultative meeting with President João Lourenço. The Angolan leader is the current chairman of SADC's Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation organ.

President Ramaphosa, who became South Africa's leader on February 15, 2018, will also visit Namibia on Friday and Botswana on Saturday.

Botswana hosts the SADC Secretariat while Namibia will take over the SADC's chairmanship from South Africa later this year.

Other SADC member states include Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Lesotho, Seychelles, Swaziland and Madagascar.

Angola

South African President Visits Angola

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived Friday morning in Luanda for an official visit of some hours to… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.