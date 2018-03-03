3 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Simmers Bar Demolished Overnight in Shocking Twist - Photos

By Hilary Kimuyu

The once popular Simmers Restaurant in Nairobi's city centre is no more.

A demolition squad descended on the property in the middle of the night and flattened it.

This was just hours after a contingent of police stormed and removed furniture and everything stocked at the popular bar.

Simmers Bar was once described by a travel and restaurant website Tripadvisor as a place not to take your girlfriend to, it's rather a place to take a girlfriend from.

The owner, former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga is engaged in a fight for the plot with the family of former Finance minister Arthur Magugu, which says it co-owns the property with Nilestar Holdings Limited.

The restaurant has also been facing problems with the county government over land rates.

In May 2014, county government officials pounced on the restaurant to attach Sh1.1 million in land rates owed to City Hall.

A year later, the county government was at the establishment again, this time demanding Sh12 million in arrears.

