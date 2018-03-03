2 March 2018

Ethiopia: Secretary Rex Tillerson to Arrive in Ethiopia

Secretary of State Tillerson to visit Ethiopia
Addis Ababa — As as part of his first official trip to Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will arrive in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia next week.

According to the U.S. Department of State, Tillerson will also travel to Chad, Djibouti, Kenya and Nigeria March 6-13, 2018.

Secretary Tillerson will meet with leadership in each country, as well as the leadership of the African Union Commission based in Addis Ababa, to further U.S. partnerships with the governments and people of Africa.

In particular, he plans to discuss ways the U.S. can work with its partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment.

During his trip, he will also meet with U.S. Embassy personnel and participate in events related to U.S. government-supported activities.

