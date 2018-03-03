3 March 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Kayihura Asks Officials Not to Share Intelligence Without His Authorization

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Independent

In a Feb.21 memo, Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura warned police officers against sharing information with other security agencies without his authorization. Kayihura who said any official who goes against his directive would be prosecuted said doing so contravenes the force's code of conduct and secrecy laws.

"Police officers conspire on their own or are summoned by sister security agencies and divulge information without official authority. Such conduct undermines the authority of the police administration and contravenes the police disciplinary code of conduct, the official oath and oath of secrecy" read the memo in part.

The police's sister security agencies include Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and the investigative arm of Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF). Recently especially in the lead to the 2016 general elections, these security bodies were seen conducting joint operations.

Uganda

Tight Security for Second World Cup Trophy Tour

In 1966, the Fifa World Cup trophy was stolen. Fifty two years later, the world's most coveted prize in sports has been… Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.