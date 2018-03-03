In a Feb.21 memo, Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura warned police officers against sharing information with other security agencies without his authorization. Kayihura who said any official who goes against his directive would be prosecuted said doing so contravenes the force's code of conduct and secrecy laws.

"Police officers conspire on their own or are summoned by sister security agencies and divulge information without official authority. Such conduct undermines the authority of the police administration and contravenes the police disciplinary code of conduct, the official oath and oath of secrecy" read the memo in part.

The police's sister security agencies include Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and the investigative arm of Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF). Recently especially in the lead to the 2016 general elections, these security bodies were seen conducting joint operations.